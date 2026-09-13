Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan deepen partnership on environmental regulation

The meeting took place at Uzbekistan’s State Centre for Environmental Expertise under the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The Kazakh delegation included Kairat Masenov, Managing Director of the Bureau of BAT at the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Centre, and Abilaikhan Talgatov, Head of the Department for Monitoring, Analysis and Integrated Environmental Permits.

Kazakh experts presented practical experience in industrial audits, sector-specific data collection, and the development of BAT reference documents.

Discussions focused on establishing technological and environmental performance indicators to modernize enterprises and reduce environmental impact.

Uzbekistan highlighted ongoing reforms to improve environmental impact assessment and state environmental expertise systems, alongside efforts to create national BAT mechanisms.

Both sides explored a joint digital platform project to consolidate technological data, digitize BAT reference documents, and provide tools for comparing industrial technologies.

The program continued at Green University, where experts emphasized BAT as a tool not only for regulation but also for industrial modernization, resource and energy efficiency, and reducing emissions, wastewater, and waste generation.

Uzbekistan aims to draw on Kazakhstan’s tested solutions to accelerate its own transition toward a technology-driven, preventive approach to environmental regulation.

To note, Kazakhstan to boost cooperation with WHO on Aral Sea environment, public health.