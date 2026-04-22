Kazakhstan to boost cooperation with WHO on Aral Sea environment, public health

According to Aida Balayeva, gradual restoration of vegetation is underway. She noted that nature has the capacity for regeneration and can recover with political will and consistent work. She also stressed the importance of working together and building a community, as it is certainly yielding results.



The speaker emphasized that continued joint actions will lead to even greater environmental improvements.

"We are convinced that environmental restoration will inevitably lead to an improved socio-economic situation in the region and, as a result, better public health in the Aral Sea region. This is a long-term path, but we are on it," the minister noted.

She said the World Health Organization should play a special role in this effort. With WHO support, it is planned to conduct comprehensive studies of public health conditions and develop recommendations for reducing environmental risks.

"Additional research will allow us to develop an even broader set of measures to improve the situation in this region," she highlighted.

Balayeva also noted that cooperation with the WHO Regional Office for Europe will allow Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries to move from reactive crisis management to proactive environmental policy.

The minister concluded by reaffirming Kazakhstan's readiness for active cooperation.

"Kazakhstan is ready to engage in active partnership and to consistently implement the existing roadmap, which is improved day after day," Aida Balayeva said.

As Qazinform reported earlier, a panel session on Climate Investment Pathways in Central Asia, held on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, highlighted the urgent need to move beyond climate commitments toward concrete, well-financed projects.