Uzbekistan – Kazakhstan: A new stage of cooperation in water management

This step marks a new stage of practical cooperation between the two countries in the effective and sustainable management of water resources.

The agreement was signed on November 15, 2025, to strengthen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The goal of the document is to develop systematic cooperation in the management of transboundary water bodies, improve the mechanisms of interaction between relevant agencies, and enhance the efficiency of water resources use to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the two states.

On March 6, 2026, the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On ratification of the international treaty” was adopted.

According to the Minister of Water Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Khamrayev, strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in water management is important not only for the two countries but also for ensuring the sustainable development of the entire region.

Effective management of transboundary water resources requires constant interaction, mutual understanding, and shared responsibility. In this context, cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan exemplifies a constructive partnership aimed at ensuring rational water use, preserving natural ecosystems, and developing sustainable water infrastructure.

