Kazakhstan to build three new water reservoirs by 2029

He said construction of three reservoirs will begin this year in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Construction is scheduled to take three years according to project documentation.

Two reservoirs are currently under construction in Turkistan region, with a total capacity of 69.1 million cubic meters, expected to be completed this year.

To note, design documentation is being prepared for five new reservoirs, including Karakol and Kargyba in Abai region, Maly Uzen in West Kazakhstan region, Sadovoe in Karaganda region, and Pokatilovskoye in Zhetysu region.

Projects are already prepared for another five reservoirs, including Esil regulator in Akmola region, Kalguty and Akmola in Zhambyl region, Bolshoy Uzen in West Kazakhstan region and Karaozek in Kyzylorda region.

In 2026, design work will begin for eight more reservoirs in Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

By the end of 2026, Kazakhstan will also complete a national water-energy resource map.

As earlier reported, four new reservoirs with a total capacity of 121 million cubic meters will be constructed in the Turkistan region.