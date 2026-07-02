Uzbekistan, Jordan launch direct flights

The first flight touched down at Tashkent Airport on Wednesday, welcomed with a ceremony attended by passengers, officials from Uzbekistan Airports, and representatives of the airline.

Flights will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays. According to Royal Jordanian’s Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf, the new service will give travelers from Uzbekistan and Central Asia easier access to Jordan’s world-renowned attractions, including Petra, the Dead Sea, and the Wadi Rum desert.

The route is part of the airline’s ExploRJordan program, aimed at boosting inbound tourism. Uzbekistan Airports noted that the flights will also foster stronger business ties and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Notably, Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border checkpoints to operate 24/7.