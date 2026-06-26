Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border checkpoints to operate 24/7

According to Transport Minister Nurlan Suranbayev, the sides signed the amendments to the protocol on August 8, 2024, in Astana.

The border checkpoints will shift from bilateral to multilateral status.

Their operating hours will be extended from daytime to round-the-clock service.

These measures aim to increase throughput capacity, improve passenger comfort, and positively impact tourism.

The changes will also support the further development of transport and transit connectivity between the two countries.

He stressed the adjustments will not require additional spending from the state budget.

Earlier, the Kazakh Senate ratified water resources management agreement with Uzbekistan.