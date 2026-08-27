Uzbekistan joins Italy and Japan in Global Top 5 Solo Travel Index

The Solo Travel Index evaluated 26 countries globally. Uzbekistan ranked fifth, alongside popular destinations like Italy, Japan, and Portugal.

In creating the ranking, experts considered booking trends, travelers’ experiences, peace and safety measures, visa accessibility, food expenses, and biodiversity levels.

“Uzbekistan recently changed its policy to offer US travelers visa-free entry for 30 days, and with that has come a surge of interest for this Silk Road wonder. Uzbekistan is a destination with immense history and dramatic landscapes. It’s off the radar of most visitors (meaning fewer crowds), but it still has a tourist infrastructure in place which is handy; and established hiking routes to explore”, Much Better Adventures notes.

The experts emphasized opportunities for active tourism. Hike from village to village through the remote Nuratau Mountains, follow ancient trails across valleys, orchards, and rocky hillsides. Share daily life with locals in cozy village homes and traditional yurts, gaining a genuine insight into rural Uzbek culture and friendly local communities. Journey across the Kyzyl-Kum steppe to the shores of Lake Aydarkul, stopping for a cool dip in the waters.

Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and other historic cities vividly showcase Uzbekistan’s rich history and cultural heritage, shaped by their position at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State had listed Kazakhstan among the safest travel destinations.