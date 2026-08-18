US lists Kazakhstan among safest travel destinations

“Exercise normal precautions in Kazakhstan,” the State Department says in its latest travel guidance, placing the country at Level 1.

“Kazakhstan is generally a safe destination for travelers,” the advisory reads.

Level 1 is the lowest of the four levels used by the U.S. Department of State to provide safety guidance to American citizens traveling abroad. It means travelers are advised to exercise normal precautions.

A number of other countries, including Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, are also currently listed at Level 1.

The State Department’s system consists of four categories: Level 1, “Exercise normal precautions”; Level 2, “Exercise increased caution”; Level 3, “Reconsider travel”; and Level 4, “Do not travel.”

The United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye are among the countries currently placed at Level 2.

In its guidance for Kazakhstan, the State Department also reminds travelers to follow local laws. It notes that penalties for possessing, using or trafficking illegal drugs are severe and warns that Kazakhstan has a zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The advisory also says that options for medical care in Kazakhstan are limited compared with U.S. standards.

American travelers are encouraged to review entry and exit requirements, local laws and other guidance from the U.S. Embassy before visiting the country.

The State Department’s travel advisory system is not an international ranking of countries by safety. It is designed primarily to inform U.S. citizens about potential risks when traveling abroad and provide country-specific recommendations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Brazil and Colombia have emerged among the biggest tourism winners since the COVID-19 pandemic, while several established destinations continue to receive fewer international visitors than in 2019.