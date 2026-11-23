During the visit, Umid Hakimov, Head of the Samarkand Regional Branch of the Hunarmand Association, met with Ms. Sato Nakajima, a representative of the renowned Nara Craft Museum.

The meeting focused on plans to organize an exhibition next year as part of the museum’s program, featuring works of Uzbek applied art created in Uzbekistan and reflecting Japan’s national symbols, history and cultural heritage.

Photo credit: UzA

During their stay in Nara, the delegation also visited a historic pottery workshop that has been operating since 1869. Talks were held with the workshop’s director, Marika Mori, resulting in an agreement to promote Uzbek and Japanese pottery traditions, facilitate exchanges of experience between artisans from the two countries and organize a joint exhibition.

As part of future cooperation, plans are underway to hold joint exhibitions of ceramic works created by Uzbek and Japanese potters, as well as workshops and creative meetings.

The delegation also visited Izumiya Beverage Dealer to learn about modern packaging technologies. The delegation met with the company’s head, Eisaku Imanishi. The talks focused on modern product packaging methods, the use of traditional design elements and national motifs in packaging, and ways to enhance product presentation and marketability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s Kusama painting had been sold for record $15 million at Sotheby’s New York auction.