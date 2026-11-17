The 1960 oil-on-canvas work, A Way to Infinity: No. 3P.B., achieved a hammer price of 12.5 million US dollars and a final sale price of 15.055 million US dollars including fees, surpassing Kusama’s previous auction record of 10.5 million US dollars set in 2022.

According to Sotheby’s, the painting holds special significance in Kusama’s career, marking her breakthrough into New York’s avant-garde art scene. The work was the first of her paintings to be exhibited by a New York institution, appearing in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s 1961 annual exhibition of contemporary American painting.

Sotheby’s Senior Vice President of Marquee Sales Lucius Elliot said the painting helped Kusama establish herself within a largely male-dominated art world and secure her place among leading avant-garde artists of the era.

Kusama, renowned worldwide for her signature polka dots, pumpkin sculptures and immersive mirror installations, died in August at the age of 97.

Other notable sales included Kusama’s 2011 work Infinity Nets (OZEH), which sold for 3.07 million US dollars, and Yoshitomo Nara’s Candy Blue Night (2001), which realized 5.73 million US dollars. The works were featured in Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary sales, a four-day auction series expected to generate more than 1.1 billion US dollars in total sales.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency covered the exhibition Pop art: Warhol, Lichtenstein, and others. The show presented more than 80 works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, and Banksy, as well as a Kazakh interpretation of pop art by artist Mimi Ilnitskaya.