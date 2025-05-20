Uzbekistan, Japan discuss cooperation issues in economy, trade, and industry

Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with the State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Koga Yuichiro, in Tokyo.

Mr. Shermatov expressed gratitude to the Japan External Trade Organization for creating the first national pavilion of Japan within the framework of ICT WEEK, to be held in Tashkent in the fall of 2025. He stated that the Uzbek side is fully prepared for the successful holding of this significant event.

Koga Yuichiro emphasized the importance of opening an IT Park office in Tokyo. He described this event as a new stage in bilateral relations and an essential basis for business cooperation.

Following the meeting, the Japanese partners were invited to participate in the ICT WEEK, to be held in Tashkent on September 23-26, 2025.

The parties reached an agreement on further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries by implementing several initiatives.

