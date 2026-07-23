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    Uzbekistan, Japan deepen collaboration in water management

    21:08, 23 July 2026

    Uzbek Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamrayev met on Thursday with a Japanese delegation led by Hiroomi Yoshikawa, Director of the International Trade Department at Kubota Corporation, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Uzbekistan, Japan deepen collaboration in water management
    Photo source: UzA

    The parties discussed effective water resources management, modernization of irrigation infrastructure, reconstruction of pumping stations and other hydraulic structures, introduction of energy-saving technologies, and widespread use of digital control and monitoring systems.

    Uzbekistan, Japan deepen collaboration in water management
    Photo source: UzA

    Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to enhance cooperation in water management.

    The document provides for deeper collaboration in developing irrigation systems, water resources management, public-private partnership projects, adopting advanced technologies, and professional development.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to set up a transboundary water management commission.

    World News Central Asia Uzbekistan Japan Water resources Sustainable development Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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