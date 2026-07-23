Uzbekistan, Japan deepen collaboration in water management
Uzbek Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamrayev met on Thursday with a Japanese delegation led by Hiroomi Yoshikawa, Director of the International Trade Department at Kubota Corporation, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
The parties discussed effective water resources management, modernization of irrigation infrastructure, reconstruction of pumping stations and other hydraulic structures, introduction of energy-saving technologies, and widespread use of digital control and monitoring systems.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to enhance cooperation in water management.
The document provides for deeper collaboration in developing irrigation systems, water resources management, public-private partnership projects, adopting advanced technologies, and professional development.
Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to set up a transboundary water management commission.