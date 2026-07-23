Uzbekistan, Japan deepen collaboration in water management

The parties discussed effective water resources management, modernization of irrigation infrastructure, reconstruction of pumping stations and other hydraulic structures, introduction of energy-saving technologies, and widespread use of digital control and monitoring systems.

Photo source: UzA

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to enhance cooperation in water management.

The document provides for deeper collaboration in developing irrigation systems, water resources management, public-private partnership projects, adopting advanced technologies, and professional development.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to set up a transboundary water management commission.