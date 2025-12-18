Uzbekistan, Iran discuss new investment and technology projects at joint forum

The discussions took place on the sidelines of a visit by an Iranian business delegation led by Mazandaran Province Governor Mahdi Yunusi Rustami. More than 70 Iranian companies and over 100 Uzbek entrepreneurs took part in negotiations, focusing on expanding practical cooperation across key economic sectors.

Participants reviewed prospects for strengthening bilateral trade, establishing mutual investment projects, and developing technological cooperation, with particular attention to initiatives that could be implemented in the near term.

Separate B2B meetings between Uzbek and Iranian companies were arranged for businesses to discuss specific project proposals. As a result of the talks, the sides reached preliminary agreements on several promising joint ventures.

Earlier, Iran and Kazakhstan held high-level talks on strengthening cooperation in transit, rail, road, and air transport, underscoring their shared role in regional connectivity.