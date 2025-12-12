Iran and Kazakhstan explore expansion of transport cooperation

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian on his official visit to Kazakhstan, met with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev on Thursday in Astana.

During the meeting both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing their positions in the North-South and East-West corridors, vital routes for trade across Eurasia.

They also discussed joint development of logistics centers stretching from China’s border in Kazakhstan to Iran’s southern ports, strengthening strategic links in the regional transit chain, increasing truck traffic and removing existing obstacles along road routes between the two countries were highlighted as priorities.

The ministers stressed the need to expand rail cooperation to boost bilateral trade and transit efficiency.

As reported earlier, President Pezeshkian and his delegation arrived in Astana on Wednesday as part of a regional tour.