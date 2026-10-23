Uzbekistan introduces annual psychological diagnostics for teachers and pupils

According to the Uzbek President’s decree, a special e-platform will be launched for diagnostics. The confidentiality of personal data and information obtained during the assessment process must be ensured.

AI technologies will be applied to analyze diagnostic results. Participants will be divided into the following three groups: psychologically stable, in need of psychological support and those requiring intensive psychological support.

Based on the diagnostic results, participants will be assigned a psychologist from their educational institution, as well as a mentor psychologist working in the corresponding region.

The system will be introduced in two stages. From the 2026-2027 school year, it will cover preschool centers and secondary schools. From the 2027-2028 academic year, it will be expanded to include specialized secondary, vocational, and higher education institutions.

As written before, UAE investors to build 20 inclusive schools across Kazakhstan for $1bn.