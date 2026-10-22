UAE investors to build 20 inclusive schools across Kazakhstan for $1bn

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Education and DSKZ & KAMC LLP at the 9th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.

Sheikh Khalid Al Mualla is a shareholder of DSKZ International Investment LLC. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the investment company is part of the international DSKZ Group.

“We represent a group of companies from the United Arab Emirates, India and Egypt. We have come to invest in Kazakhstan in partnership with the Government,” Sheikh Khalid Al Mualla said.

According to him, the project aims at the construction of one school in each of Kazakhstan’s 17 regions and in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent. The schools will be open to all children, including those with special educational needs.

“Today, we signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Education. It concerns the construction of 20 inclusive schools, one in each region, as well as in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent. These schools are intended for all children, including those with special needs. Every child deserves a good education. Children with special needs also deserve equal opportunities. For us, this is a sacred mission. Helping children is the best investment,” he emphasized.

However, the specific construction sites, project implementation timelines, and the number of student places have not yet been announced.

In addition to social projects, the international group intends to develop its industrial operations in Kazakhstan. According to the investor’s representatives, the group operates in the chemical industry and has a presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company also plans to open a branch in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Baiterek Holding had signed a memorandum of cooperation with China’s Guoyou Materials Group for a 1 billion US dollar investment project to develop port infrastructure at Kuryk Port.