Children’s tourism program kicks off in Uzbekistan

Special children’s tourist camps will be created at the grounds of Barkamol avlod centers in Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Samarkand and Bukhara. Each will accommodate up to 100 children.

This decision was adopted on May 15 at the meeting with the country’s authorities. Its goal is to organize interesting and useful vacation activities for schoolchildren.

Barkamol avlod centers, Yoshlik sports society and youth center will be integrated into the system. They will be repaired, fitted with the latest equipment and open new foreign language, AI and animation courses.