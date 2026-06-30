Uzbekistan, Indonesia deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation

The delegation, led by Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, met with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis, to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The talks centered on boosting parliamentary engagement through stronger institutional cooperation. Both sides agreed to intensify the work of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, prepare joint cooperation documents, organize parliamentary forums, and promote scientific and educational initiatives dedicated to the study and preservation of Islamic civilization and its rich heritage.

Muzani praised Uzbekistan's ongoing reforms, urban development initiatives, and open, constructive foreign policy. He also commended the country's efforts to preserve and promote the legacy of Islamic civilization under the reforms being implemented in New Uzbekistan.

The meeting highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations, noting that the close political dialogue between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Indonesia has helped elevate cooperation in trade, investment, culture, humanitarian affairs, and parliamentary exchanges.

The two sides also discussed priority areas for future cooperation, including accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement, establishing mutual recognition of halal certification, and expanding agricultural exports.

In addition, both delegations underscored the importance of strengthening regional partnerships, increasing tourism, particularly pilgrimage travel, simplifying visa procedures, expanding academic collaboration between universities, and continuing joint cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

Ahmad Muzani signed the Senate's Book of Honorary Guests, reaffirming the importance of further strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Indonesia eye deeper bilateral ties.