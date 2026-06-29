Kazakhstan and Indonesia eye deeper bilateral ties

Kazakhstan’s close cooperation with Indonesia means stronger ties with the rapidly developing Asia-Pacific region and opens up new opportunities in trade and investment, transport, agriculture, digital technologies, education, and tourism, stated Minister Kosherbayev.

During the talks, the Kazakh side presented the country’s investment and transit-transport potential, expressing its readiness to further expand practical cooperation with Indonesian partners in priority sectors of the economy.

The parties welcomed the successful holding of the latest session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in May this year, noting that it marked an important milestone in strengthening bilateral economic ties and provided additional impetus for the implementation of joint projects.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also emphasized that Kazakhstan views Indonesia as one of the leading participants in regional and global affairs, playing an important role in Southeast Asia, ASEAN, the G20, and the Islamic world.

Particular attention was devoted to preparations for upcoming bilateral events, including high-level contacts. The parties also exchanged views on current regional and international issues. The Kazakh side presented the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish the International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their mutually beneficial partnership and advancing joint initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh and Georgian Foreign ministers discuss bilateral cooperation.