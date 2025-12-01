EN
    Uzbekistan imports about 12,200 tons of fish and seafood in 10M2025

    19:02, 1 December 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported approximately 12,200 tons of fish and seafood worth about $28.9 million from 31 foreign countries between January and October 2025, UzA reported.

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The overall volume of imports increased by 2.3 thousand tons, or 23.3%, compared to the same period last year.

    The leading suppliers of fish and seafood to Uzbekistan over the first 10 months of 2025 were:

    Russia – 5.8 thousand tons, Vietnam – 3.3 thousand tons, Norway – 1 thousand tons, Lithuania – 705.6 tons, Kazakhstan – 657.1 tons, United Kingdom – 140 tons, Faroe Islands – 138.3 tons, other countries – 379.2 tons.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that another four companies from Kazakhstan were included in the UAE list of importers, allowing to expand market access for national animal products.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia World News Food Imports
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
