Uzbekistan imports about 12,200 tons of fish and seafood in 10M2025

The overall volume of imports increased by 2.3 thousand tons, or 23.3%, compared to the same period last year.

The leading suppliers of fish and seafood to Uzbekistan over the first 10 months of 2025 were:

Russia – 5.8 thousand tons, Vietnam – 3.3 thousand tons, Norway – 1 thousand tons, Lithuania – 705.6 tons, Kazakhstan – 657.1 tons, United Kingdom – 140 tons, Faroe Islands – 138.3 tons, other countries – 379.2 tons.

