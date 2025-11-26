Four more Kazakhstani companies added to UAE list of importers

As part of the official visit of the director of the Food Security Agency of the UAE Climate Change and Environment Ministry Abdulla Janaan, a working meeting with the officials of Kazakhstan’s Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision took place. The sides discussed the ongoing issues of cooperation, prospects for increasing export supplies, and opportunities for deepening interaction on food safety control.

The Ministry said the MOCCAE delegation visited the KAZBEEF enterprise, a key beef supplier to the UAE, highlighting the enterprise’s safety standards, quality and traceability of products. During the visit, significant potential for further cooperation was noted.

To date, a total of 14 Kazakhstani companies, engaged in the production and export of animal products, have been included in the UAE list of importers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates held the sixth round of political consultations in Astana.