Uzbekistan, Hungary strengthen cooperation

The meeting focused on current cooperation issues in the context of relations with the European Union.

The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships, developing dialogue, and implementing joint initiatives to promote mutual interests. The commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties was highlighted, along with creating favorable conditions for cooperation across various sectors.

Special attention was given to the upcoming Samarkand Summit “Central Asia – European Union” in April 2025, which is regarded as an essential step in developing bilateral and multilateral relations. The importance of deepening cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the European Union was emphasized, including within initiatives related to infrastructure development and economic projects.

During the discussions, issues on the international agenda were also addressed. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of mutual respect and constructive dialogue and emphasized the need to consider the interests of all participants in international relations.

