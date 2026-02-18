EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan, Hungary expand strategic partnership in nuclear energy

    09:48, 18 February 2026

    Uzatom continues negotiations on promising nuclear energy projects and the exchange of advanced expertise and technologies, UZA reports.

    Uzbekistan, Hungary expand strategic partnership in nuclear energy
    Photo credit: UzA

     A meeting was held with a delegation led by Péter Kárpáti, Chief Executive Officer of Hungary’s state-owned company MVM EGI Zrt., and Project Director Pavel Bezrukov.

    Uzbekistan, Hungary expand strategic partnership in nuclear energy
    Photo credit: UZA

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects for future cooperation, including the construction of an integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan and the localization of equipment and component production.

    According to the Agency, a high level of trust and mutual understanding has been established between the two countries in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to open partnership, active transfer of advanced technologies, and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan-UK trade had doubled in five years.

      

    Hungary Uzbekistan Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All