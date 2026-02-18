Uzbekistan, Hungary expand strategic partnership in nuclear energy

A meeting was held with a delegation led by Péter Kárpáti, Chief Executive Officer of Hungary’s state-owned company MVM EGI Zrt., and Project Director Pavel Bezrukov.

Photo credit: UZA

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for future cooperation, including the construction of an integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan and the localization of equipment and component production.

According to the Agency, a high level of trust and mutual understanding has been established between the two countries in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to open partnership, active transfer of advanced technologies, and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

