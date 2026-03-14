Uzbekistan, Hungary discuss prospects for strategic partnership

The event was held in collaboration with the Center for Turkic Studies at the Hungarian National University of Public Service and brought together experts to explore opportunities for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Participants examined recent political developments in Uzbekistan and Hungary, as well as the prospects for expanding interregional cooperation between Central Asia and Europe. Discussions also focused on how current geopolitical and geo-economic changes are shaping collaboration among Turkic states.

The roundtable featured representatives from several of Uzbekistan’s leading research institutions, including the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS), the Institute of Forecasting and Macroeconomic Research (IFMR), the Center for Progressive Reforms (CPR), the Development Strategy Center (DSC), and the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS). Experts engaged in an active exchange of views and shared analytical forecasts regarding the future of bilateral cooperation.

In conclusion, the CFPRI and the Hungarian National University of Public Service signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen transboundary water cooperation ahead of the Regional Environmental Summit.