Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan strengthen transboundary water cooperation ahead of Regional Environmental Summit

The talks took place on January 12 between the Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Water Economy Shavkat Khamraev.

The parties stressed the importance of signing the Agreement on Joint Management and Rational Use of Transboundary Water Bodies, calling it a key step toward deepening cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan reported.

They also underlined the need for the prompt launch of the Working Group on forecasting water flow in transboundary rivers, established after the 2nd meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in November 2025.

Special attention was given to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to set up the International Water Organization under the UN aegis, aimed at uniting all UN agencies specializing in water resources.

Ambassador Atamkulov briefed the Uzbek side on the potential benefits of such a structure for addressing regional water challenges.

Minister Khamraev confirmed his participation in the upcoming summit and expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan’s initiatives.

He praised the measures taken by Kazakhstan in implementation of water-saving technologies and highlighted the high level of trust between the two countries’ water management institutions.

The sides also reviewed regional cooperation amid growing shortage of water resources in Central Asia, and exchanged views on Uzbekistan’s upcoming chairmanship in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.