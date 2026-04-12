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    Uzbekistan hosts World Edu 2026 International Exhibition

    23:23, 12 April 2026

    On April 10-11, the  World Edu 2026 international education exhibition was held in Samarkand at the SOF EXPO venue, UzA reports. 

    Samarkand hosts the International Exhibition World Edu 2026
    Photo credit: UzA

    The event was organized by SOF EXPO, a company specializing in international industry exhibitions. This year, the platform brought together leading universities, educational organizations, consulting firms, and training centers from Uzbekistan and more than 10 countries, including European states, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.

    Samarkand hosts the International Exhibition World Edu 2026
    Photo credit: UzA

    The exhibition became an important platform for applicants, students, and their parents, offering access to up-to-date information on admissions to domestic and foreign universities, educational grants and scholarships, international exams (IELTS, SAT, GMAT), and modern educational programs and career opportunities.

    Samarkand hosts the International Exhibition World Edu 2026
    Photo credit: UzA

    According to the organizers, interest in the event is growing each year. In 2024, about 40 educational institutions took part in the exhibition, while in 2025, more than 70 organizations from different countries participated, with more than 4,000 visitors on the first day alone.

    Samarkand hosts the International Exhibition World Edu 2026
    Photo credit: UzA

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan ranks among global top 20 for education, beating Poland and UAE.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Education Events Exhibition Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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