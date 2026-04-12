Uzbekistan hosts World Edu 2026 International Exhibition

The event was organized by SOF EXPO, a company specializing in international industry exhibitions. This year, the platform brought together leading universities, educational organizations, consulting firms, and training centers from Uzbekistan and more than 10 countries, including European states, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.

Photo credit: UzA

The exhibition became an important platform for applicants, students, and their parents, offering access to up-to-date information on admissions to domestic and foreign universities, educational grants and scholarships, international exams (IELTS, SAT, GMAT), and modern educational programs and career opportunities.

Photo credit: UzA

According to the organizers, interest in the event is growing each year. In 2024, about 40 educational institutions took part in the exhibition, while in 2025, more than 70 organizations from different countries participated, with more than 4,000 visitors on the first day alone.

Photo credit: UzA

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan ranks among global top 20 for education, beating Poland and UAE.