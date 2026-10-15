Uzbekistan hosts CASCA+ route development discussions

Kyrgyzstan was represented by a delegation from Kyrgyz Temir Zholu headed by Deputy General Director Dastan Usubakunov.

The talks focused on expanding container transportation, coordinating tariff policies, and ensuring the availability of rolling stock. The CASCA+ corridor is designed to strengthen transport connectivity between the Asia-Pacific region, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, providing a route onward to European markets.

Following the discussions, the participating countries reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation, improving transport efficiency, and advancing the development of the CASCA+ international transport corridor linking Asia and Europe.

Notably, Freight volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 22% in the first eight months of the year, while East-West transit traffic rose by 55%.