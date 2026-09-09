Trans-Caspian Route freight volumes rise 22%

Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov announced the figures during the Georgian International Maritime Forum (GIMF), held in Batumi on September 7-8.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Speaking at the panel session titled “From Seas to Corridors: The New Geography of Global Trade,” Taizhanov joined discussions on the development of the Middle Corridor, the integration of maritime, rail, and port transport, and ways to improve the resilience and efficiency of international supply chains.

Digitalization was another key focus of the forum. Taizhanov highlighted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to create a digital map of transport routes, which would bring together information on transport infrastructure, logistics chains, and key cargo flow parameters across international corridors.

The discussions also covered port infrastructure development, international cooperation in maritime transport, the industry’s digital transformation, improvements in navigation and maritime safety, and the introduction of a single-window system for the maritime sector.

The forum brought together government officials, maritime administration leaders, and representatives of international organizations, ports, transport and logistics companies, and the expert community.

On the sidelines of the event, Taizhanov held a series of bilateral meetings with government and business representatives to discuss ways to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation, boost freight traffic along the Middle Corridor, and accelerate the digitalization of transport processes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had equipped 59 passenger trains with satellite internet service, with plans to expand the system to 124 trains by late September.