    Uzbekistan, Hong Kong expand cooperation in tourism

    20:19, 18 June 2025

    Uzbekistan participated in the largest tourism exhibition in Asia - ITE Hong Kong 2025 - held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, UzA reported.

    Photo credit: UzA

    The national stand, organized by the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was among the most striking at the exhibition. Visitors could explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, unique traditional crafts, and modern tourist routes.

    Photo credit: UzA

    The exhibition, which ran from June 12 to 15, was attended by representatives of travel agencies, airlines, investors, and media outlets. Uzbekistan’s national stand attracted significant attention due to its informative presentation, live music, and an atmosphere that conveyed the spirit of Eastern hospitality.

    Photo credit: UzA

    As part of the exhibition, business meetings and negotiations were held with international partners. Prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong and the expansion of tourist exchanges were discussed.

    Photo credit: UzA

    Agreements were reached on cooperation in new tourism areas, including developing ecotourism, cultural tourism, wellness, and recreational tourism, as well as enhancing electronic tourism services.

    Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan Airways and Airbus discussed cooperation issues.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
