    Uzbekistan Airways and Airbus discuss cooperation issues

    13:14, 15 June 2025

    Representatives of the Airbus consortium visited the head office of Uzbekistan Airways, where they met with the domestic airline’s leadership, UzA reports. 

    Photo credit: UzA

    The parties discussed current cooperation and prospects for further interaction in expanding the Uzbekistan Airways fleet, maintenance, and implementation of modern aviation solutions.

    Photo credit: UzA

    Domestic airline representatives noted that Uzbekistan Airways continues an active dialogue with the world’s leading aviation equipment manufacturers, striving to provide its passengers with an even higher level of comfort, safety, and innovation.

    As reported previously, Uzbekistan-OSCE cooperation prospects had been discussed in Tashkent. 

