Uzbekistan Airways and Airbus discuss cooperation issues

The parties discussed current cooperation and prospects for further interaction in expanding the Uzbekistan Airways fleet, maintenance, and implementation of modern aviation solutions.

Photo credit: UzA

Domestic airline representatives noted that Uzbekistan Airways continues an active dialogue with the world’s leading aviation equipment manufacturers, striving to provide its passengers with an even higher level of comfort, safety, and innovation.

As reported previously, Uzbekistan-OSCE cooperation prospects had been discussed in Tashkent.