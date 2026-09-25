Uzbekistan heads CIS Tourism Council

The corresponding decision was taken at the Council meeting held in Dushanbe. The meeting brought together representatives from Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, once again proving the interest of CIS member states in the development of joint tourism routes.

As CIS Tourism Council chairman, Uzbekistan will focus on the development of transboundary tourism and joint routes to unite tourist attractions of several CIS member states, expand the exchange of statistics, and boost training of tourism experts.

The next session of the CIS Tourism Council will be held in 2027 in Uzbekistan.

To note, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are intensifying cooperation in tourism, as it was highlighted at a forum in Astana dedicated to joint development of the sector.