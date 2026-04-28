Uzbekistan, GTW launch Global Cinema Weekend platform

The platform will focus on promoting Uzbekistan as a promising filming destination, developing film tourism, attracting leading global studios and producers, and deepening the country’s integration into the global creative economy.

According to the memorandum, the parties will cooperate on a long-term basis, including the annual organization of similar events featuring leading representatives of the global film industry, including Hollywood professionals.

“The signing of this memorandum is an important step toward positioning Uzbekistan as an open and competitive destination for international film production. We are creating an ecosystem in which the film industry contributes to tourism growth, attracts investment, and strengthens the country’s international image”, said Shahboz Saidkhanov, Director of the National PR Center under the Committee for Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“Uzbekistan has everything a filmmaker needs: ancient cities, impressive landscapes, and a government actively building infrastructure to host international productions. What has been missing is a specialized industry platform that directly connects this potential with global decision-makers”, said Nodo Ivanidze, Co-Founder of Global Tech Weekend.

“Global Cinema Weekend, which will take place as part of Global Tech Weekend in Tashkent this May, is such a platform. The signed memorandum is not a one-time initiative. It marks the beginning of long-term efforts to firmly place Uzbekistan on the global film production map, and we intend to achieve this together”.

As reported earlier, the ‘Living History’ International Film Forum established itself as a vital platform for cultural exchange, integrating the creative and professional expertise of participating nations to foster international cooperation in cinema.

Kazakhstan film industry took center stage at the forum with the State Center for Support of National Cinema presenting a series of docudramas and feature films, highlighting the region’s historical and spiritual milestones. Notable entries included “As high as the Pamir Mountains” and “Ahmad Yasawi” both of which offered audiences an immersive look into the historical figures and eras that shaped the region's cultural identity.