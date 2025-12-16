‘Living History’ International Film Forum: Strengthening cultural and cinematic ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan film industry took center stage at the forum with the State Center for Support of National Cinema presenting a series of docudramas and feature films, highlighting the region’s historical and spiritual milestones. Notable entries included “As high as the Pamir Mountains” and “Ahmad Yasawi” both of which offered audiences an immersive look into the historical figures and eras that shaped the region's cultural identity.

Phоtо credit: Uzbek Cinematograpic Agency

The Kazakh delegation compromised of prominent directors and producers also showcased “Abu Nasr al-Farabi” (produced by Kazakhfilm). The film explores the life of the great polymorph, offering deep insights into his enduring philosophical and scientific legacy. Another highlight of the program was the feature film “Oyoq” (The Leg).

A key focus of this year's forum was the future of animation. Leading specialists from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan met to discuss strengthening professional ties and launching joint animation projects. These initiatives aim to synergize the creative potential of both nations, elevating the cinematic partnership to a new level.

Phоtо credit: Uzbek Cinematograpic Agency

Beyond the screenings the forum serves as a hub for professional consultations. Participants are engaging in bilateral and multilateral talks to outline specific mechanisms and strategic plans for upcoming co-productions.

The forum will culminate in the prestigious Oltin Humo 2025 National Film Awards this gala ceremony will celebrate the year's most outstanding achievements in both national and international cinema, honoring the filmmakers who are driving the industry forward.