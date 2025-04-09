Uzbekistan, Germany expand cooperation in labor migration and mobility

The document was signed by representatives of the Embassy, Chairman of the Board of the Mikrokreditbank JSCB Orif Butayev, Head of International People IP GMbH and Co.KG Thomas Förster, diplomats, as well as, Head of the German Sparkassenstiftung for International Cooperation in Uzbekistan, Matthias Wangler, online.

The parties agreed to create a system for selecting and training qualified Uzbekistan specialists for employment at German enterprises in gastronomy, logistics, and meat processing. The German side will provide comprehensive support, from the organization of language and professional courses to assistance in obtaining visas, housing, and adapting migrants to a new place of work.

According to the Head of the International People Education GmbH Center in Tashkent, Akbar Fakhriyev, German language courses, and specialized vocational training classes are already being organized at the educational institution.

A delegation from Germany is expected to visit Uzbekistan in April this year to develop a practical cooperation plan. Mikrokreditbank JSCB will create a working group that will coordinate cooperation with German partners within the framework of the initiative.

The signing of the memorandum became another step in implementing the intergovernmental Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Uzbekistan and Germany in migration and mobility.

Notably, Mongolia and Uzbekistan are set to boost trade turnover.