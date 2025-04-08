Mongolia and Uzbekistan to boost trade turnover

At the outset of the meeting, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed appreciation for Mongolia’s participation in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Chairperson Tanzila Narbaeva highlighted that the long-standing friendly relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan have continued to strengthen and expand through numerous social and economic developments. The Chairperson also noted that the state visit of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh to the Republic of Uzbekistan in June last year marked a milestone and opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations.

Ms. Tanzila Narbaeva emphasized that during the state visit, she had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the President of Mongolia and expressed her commitment to strengthening the legal framework for bilateral relations, promoting reciprocal visits between the highest legislative bodies, and enhancing cooperation through the exchange of experience. She also highlighted the participation of a delegation led by member of Parliament and Head of the Mongolia-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Group S. Erdenebat as observers in the regular elections of the Oliy Majlis held last October. She expressed confidence that the active development of inter-parliamentary relations would further expand cooperation in various social and economic sectors.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Mongolia Bulgantuya Khurelbaatar expressed her pleasure at visiting Uzbekistan following the landmark events in bilateral relations — the state visit of the President of Mongolia and the opening of the Embassy of Mongolia in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Deputy Speaker Bulgantuya Khurelbaatar also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Mongolian delegation. Noting that the two countries successfully held their parliamentary elections last year, the Deputy Speaker pointed out that under the recent constitutional amendments in Mongolia, the newly formed Parliament of Mongolia now consists of 126 members, including 32 women parliamentarians.

She congratulated Uzbekistan on successfully hosting the 150th Assembly of the IPU in Tashkent, noting that Uzbekistan has become the first Central Asian country to host the Assembly. She highlighted that the Assembly featured productive discussions that reinforced the role and contribution of parliaments to regional and international cooperation, strengthened inter-parliamentary ties, and fostered mutual exchange of experience. Deputy Speaker Bulgantuya mentioned that in an effort to increase trade turnover between the two countries, particularly by enhancing cooperation in the agricultural sector, she exchanged views with representatives from relevant ministries and agencies of Uzbekistan.

The two sides emphasized that strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors with high economic potential would provide an advantage in accelerating regional partnerships.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Uzbekistan had received the heads of parliamentary delegations from the Central Asian countries.