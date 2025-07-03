EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan, Germany discuss prospects for introducing dual education system in transport sector

    18:15, 3 July 2025

    The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan held a meeting with Ingo Jung, CEO of Askania Future GmbH, located in the Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan, Germany discuss prospects for introducing dual education system in transport sector
    Photo credit: UzA

    Prospects for introducing a dual education system in Uzbekistan based on German standards were discussed during the talks. Special attention was paid to the opening of German language courses, professional development, and employment assistance for Uzbekistan citizens in Germany.

    Ingo Jung expressed the German side’s readiness to establish and develop cooperation in training specialists in logistics and international cargo transportation, including driver training.

    Following the meeting, specific steps were identified to implement joint initiatives.

    As reported previously, a new building of Uzbekistan's embassy had been opened in Azerbaijan. 

    World News Uzbekistan Germany Transport Education
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All