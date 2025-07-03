Uzbekistan, Germany discuss prospects for introducing dual education system in transport sector

Prospects for introducing a dual education system in Uzbekistan based on German standards were discussed during the talks. Special attention was paid to the opening of German language courses, professional development, and employment assistance for Uzbekistan citizens in Germany.

Ingo Jung expressed the German side’s readiness to establish and develop cooperation in training specialists in logistics and international cargo transportation, including driver training.

Following the meeting, specific steps were identified to implement joint initiatives.

