New building of Uzbekistan's Embassy opens in Azerbaijan

The ceremony was attended by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The leaders cut a symbolic ribbon and inaugurated the new diplomatic mission building.

The Heads of state became acquainted with the conditions created for the effective activity of diplomats, aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

Photo credit: UzA

The embassy halls are named after the regions of Uzbekistan. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to name one of the halls in honor of Karabakh as a symbol of friendship and solidarity between our peoples.

Following the event, the Presidents left memorable notes with wishes in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Embassy.

Notably, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan set up joint venture for Green Energy Corridor project.