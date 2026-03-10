Uzbekistan, Finland aim to bolster economic and investment ties

“Pleased to meet with H.E. Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland”, Mr. Saidov noted. “We discussed the positive dynamics and promising prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Finland, with particular emphasis on expanding economic and investment partnerships”.

The parties also exchanged views on maintaining close coordination on regional processes and at international platforms. The bilateral agenda is extensive and forward-looking, including numerous joint initiatives and upcoming events aimed at strengthening the partnership.

