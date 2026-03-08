Uzbekistan and Czech Republic expand cooperation on labor migration

During the talks, the two sides focused on expanding cooperation in the field of organized labor migration. Particular attention was given to preparing qualified specialists in Uzbekistan to meet the demands of the Czech labor market.

The participants also discussed the training of medical professionals, including nurses and caregivers for elderly people.

It was noted that Prague allocates an annual labor visa quota for 150 citizens of Uzbekistan.

The Czech side expressed interest in learning more about training programs in Tashkent that prepare medical specialists for employment abroad. It was agreed to continue practical cooperation and further develop initiatives in this area.

