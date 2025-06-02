Uzbekistan joins global graphite market

The country has become the first in Central Asia to join the global hub of the graphite industry.

At a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Amir Abidov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Uzbekistan Technological Metals Plant, made a presentation on the plant’s research activities, production capacities, and technological potential. The scientifically grounded approach and regional leadership of the Uzbekistan Technological Metals Plant were highly praised by the ECGA members.

“If our cooperation continues consistently, it will play an important role in ensuring that the European Union has access to the necessary resources. This platform will create significant prospects for technological development, industrial integration, and knowledge exchange”, said Corina Hebestreit, Secretary General of the Association.

The membership in this association offers Uzbekistan a number of opportunities, such as collaboration with the leading European research centers, transfer of graphite and carbon technologies, participation in international qualification programs, and exchange of experience in R&D and green technologies.

