    Uzbekistan extends restrictions at Daut-Ata border checkpoint

    15:57, 29 December 2025

    The decision on prolongation of the restrictions is linked to the ongoing reconstruction works at the border checkpoint, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Mangystau region’s State Revenues Department.

    Photo credit: podrobno.uz

    "The Daut-Ata border checkpoint of the Customs Committee of the Uzbek National Economy and Finance Ministry located on the border with Kazakhstan has extended restrictions on the movement of individuals, passenger cars, and buses through this border checkpoint in order to ensure safety of people and vehicles crossing the Kazakh-Uzbek state border," an official statement reads.

    The corresponding checkpoint on the Kazakh side is the Tazhen crossing (Beineu district, Mangystau region).

    Earlier, it was reported that an electronic queue system would be introduced at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
