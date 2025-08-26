E-queue system to be introduced at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints

He noted that this measure is being implemented in order to strengthen the fight against smuggling, counterfeit products and the shadow economy.

"Thanks to the electronic queue system, carriers will be able to register in advance and pass the checkpoint at the appointed time. There will be no need, as before, to arrive a day in advance and wait for their turn," emphasized Almambet Shykmamatov.

According to him, the introduction of this system will improve the efficiency of accounting and control mechanisms. It will provide the ability to track the movement of goods, their owners and directions of travel in real time. This, in turn, will become an effective tool for preventing illegal trafficking and shadow activities.

It was reported Kazakhstan is modernizing 9 checkpoints to reduce border crossing time.