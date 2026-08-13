Uzbekistan exports $60M worth of raisins in first half of 2026

Kazakhstan was Uzbekistan’s top destination for raisin exports, receiving 15.2 thousand tons, followed by China with 6 thousand tons, Russia with 5.6 thousand tons, Türkiye with 3.9 thousand tons, Iran with 1.7 thousand tons, Ukraine with 1.6 thousand tons, Azerbaijan with 1.4 thousand tons, Georgia with 1.2 thousand tons, the United Arab Emirates with 1.1 thousand tons, Germany with 1 thousand tons, and Brazil with 994.2 tons. An additional 8 thousand tons were exported to other countries.

According to the UN Comtrade database, Uzbekistan exported 53 thousand tons of raisins in 2024, ranking seventh worldwide by export volume. Türkiye led global raisin exports with 205.9 thousand tons, followed by South Africa with 81.7 thousand tons, China with 76.4 thousand tons, Chile with 59.1 thousand tons, India with 55.6 thousand tons, the United States with 53.7 thousand tons, and Uzbekistan with 53 thousand tons. Argentina exported 38.5 thousand tons, Greece 15.6 thousand tons, and the Netherlands 12.7 thousand tons.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had continued to actively export dairy products and natural honey to the EAEU and other countries in January-June 2026.