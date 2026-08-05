Kyrgyzstan boosts dairy and honey exports

During the reporting period, dairy exports amounted to 19,915.55 tons. Specifically, 2,339 tons of ice cream, 100.56 tons of butter, 674.54 tons of cheese, 197.77 tons of fermented milk products, including kumys and kurut, and 189 tons of whey were exported.

Natural honey exports increased too, reaching 228.84 tons in H1 2026.

The agriculture ministry noted that these figures demonstrate continued demand for Kyrgyz products in foreign markets and the expansion of export opportunities in the dairy and beekeeping industries.

Kyrgyzstan continues to develop agricultural processing and boost its export potential, focusing on the production of high-quality and competitive food products for the global market.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan began exchanging land plots under a border demarcation agreement.