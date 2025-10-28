Uzbekistan exports $1.5bn worth of fruits and vegetables in 9M2025

The export volume increased by 111.5 thousand tons, or 7.5 percent, compared to the same period last year. These products accounted for 5.5 percent of the country’s total exports.

The structure of exports included:

Fruits and berries: 456.1 thousand tons;

Vegetables: 504.4 thousand tons;

Watermelons and melons: 229.2 thousand tons;

Peanuts and nuts: 17.7 thousand tons;

Mung beans: 36.4 thousand tons;

Other products: 362.5 thousand tons.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and IsDB discussed cooperation and support for the Rogun hydroelectric power station.