Tajikistan, IsDB discuss cooperation and support for Rogun hydroelectric power station

The sides highlighted the strategic importance of the Rogun HPP in strengthening Tajikistan’s energy security and advancing its sustainable development goals. They also reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further expand the partnership.

Discussions emphasized continued collaboration across key areas such as infrastructure, energy, rural development, private sector growth, and digitalization.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and UNECE discuss transition toward a green economy and digitalization.