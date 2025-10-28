EN
    Tajikistan, IsDB discuss cooperation and support for Rogun hydroelectric power station

    11:40, 28 October 2025

    First Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan Yusuf Majidi held talks with Rami Ahmed, Vice President for Operations of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), focusing on the country’s key development initiatives, including the Rogun hydroelectric power station, Khovar reports citing the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan. 

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The sides highlighted the strategic importance of the Rogun HPP in strengthening Tajikistan’s energy security and advancing its sustainable development goals. They also reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further expand the partnership.

    Discussions emphasized continued collaboration across key areas such as infrastructure, energy, rural development, private sector growth, and digitalization.

    Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and UNECE discuss transition toward a green economy and digitalization. 

    World News Tajikistan Central Asia Energy Sustainable development Banks
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
