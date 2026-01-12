Uzbekistan expands cooperation with IsDB in the agricultural sector

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and its further development, as well as the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

Special attention was paid to modernizing agricultural machinery through cooperation with IsDB. The participants exchanged views on the needs of the agricultural sector, the feasibility of a phased upgrade of the technical park, and the introduction of advanced, resource-saving, and efficient technologies.

Potential areas for implementing new joint projects and mutually beneficial initiatives of interest to both parties were also considered at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership, consistent implementation of agreed projects, and expansion of practical cooperation in agriculture.

