Uzbekistan and China agree to launch joint educational program

According to the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, those attending focused on further cooperation, the introduction of advanced educational technologies, and joint academic programs for students. They confirmed readiness to exchange experience and develop professional development programs for teaching staff.

The parties agreed to launch a joint “1+3” educational program in International Trade and Business Management. Students will study the first year at the Tashkent branch of the University of Pisa and, over the following three years, acquire academic and practical knowledge at UIBE.