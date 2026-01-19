Uzbekistan expands chocolate exports to 24 countries

According to the National Statistics Committee, the country exported chocolate products to 24 destinations between January and November 2025, amounting to 3,300 tones worth $8.7 million.

This marks a significant increase of 735 tones (29.9%) compared with the same period last year, highlighting rising international demand for Uzbek-made chocolate.

The largest buyers of Uzbekistan’s chocolate during this period were Azerbaijan (633 tones), Mongolia (434 tones), Kazakhstan (369 tones), Russia (365 tones), and Kyrgyzstan (360 tones).

Exports to other countries collectively reached 1,100 tones, underscoring the broadening reach of Uzbekistan’s confectionery industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dubai chocolate was emerging as a new form of the UAE’s soft power.