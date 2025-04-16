Uzbekistan, EU to develop friendly relations

At the meeting, the guests were informed about the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan, the Legislative Chamber’s activities in lawmaking, and the main tasks of committees, commissions, and deputies. The parties also discussed the results of the European Union – Central Asia Summit held on April 4-5 in Samarkand.

The head of the delegation noted that the European Union and the states of the region are becoming reliable partners. Tomáš Zdechovský stressed that holding the 18th Meeting of the Uzbekistan – European Union Parliamentary Cooperation Committee is a logical continuation of the summit held in early April in Samarkand.

This historic event confirms the parties’ political interest in deepening regional cooperation and marks a new stage in long-standing relations.

Tomáš Zdechovský emphasized that the 18th Meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and the meetings held within its framework contribute to further developing and deepening friendly relations between the countries of the two regions.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to continue interparliamentary cooperation consistently.

